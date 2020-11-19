Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,816 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 84,878 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,062.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 169,410 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,746,877.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,336 shares of company stock worth $1,992,529. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.