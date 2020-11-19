Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,962,000 after buying an additional 1,925,600 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,510,000 after buying an additional 835,558 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,442,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,367.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 612,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 594,613 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

