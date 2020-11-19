Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 32,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Science Applications International by 16.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Science Applications International by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 62.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after buying an additional 349,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Science Applications International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

