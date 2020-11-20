-$0.03 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 2.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $157.67.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,412,000 after acquiring an additional 254,917 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 243,275 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $17,022,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 187.9% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 232,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after buying an additional 151,869 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 458.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 146,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

