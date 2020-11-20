$0.07 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,193,000 after purchasing an additional 166,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 35.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,996,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,548,000 after buying an additional 1,040,851 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 227.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,554,000 after buying an additional 2,239,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 27.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after buying an additional 445,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 414.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,960,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 1,579,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

