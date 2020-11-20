$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

MANH stock opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $106.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,792,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,267,000 after buying an additional 50,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after buying an additional 748,570 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 17.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 930,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,609,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 925,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,164,000 after buying an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

