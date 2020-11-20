-$0.33 EPS Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Immatics reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immatics in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immatics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immatics in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immatics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $26,968,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $26,525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $18,631,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth about $8,488,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth about $7,400,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

IMTX stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

