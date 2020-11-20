$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,959 shares of company stock valued at $21,316,585 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

