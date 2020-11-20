$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.96. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold a total of 416,667 shares of company stock worth $27,122,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 3,386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kellogg by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kellogg by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

