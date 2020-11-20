-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

MPC opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $63.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $62,122,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,102,000 after buying an additional 1,722,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 364.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,031,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,950,000 after buying an additional 1,594,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

