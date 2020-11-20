-$1.31 EPS Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.21) and the lowest is ($1.47). Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 205.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($8.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.41) to ($7.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 614,827 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4,819.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 509,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 499,233 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,380.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 319,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 297,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,799,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

