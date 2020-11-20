$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. ICON Public also reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 40.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLR stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.65 and its 200-day moving average is $180.00. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $215.29.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.