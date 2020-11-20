1,100 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $204.55 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

