11,838 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $87.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

