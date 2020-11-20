12,359 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 112.0% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

DAL stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

