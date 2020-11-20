1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Up 66.7% in October

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIH opened at $3.01 on Friday. 1347 Property Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

