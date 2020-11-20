13,506 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,961,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $349,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,369. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTCT stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

