179,432 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,439,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 60,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 91,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. UBS Group raised Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $92,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,906,355 shares of company stock worth $109,943,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

