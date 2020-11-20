20,000 Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNET. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.26. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $161.93 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

