29,737 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $20,791,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $12,223,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $249,000.

VITL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

VITL opened at $30.00 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.39.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

