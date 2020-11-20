2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of 2U worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in 2U by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in 2U by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in 2U by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 2U by 23.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.92. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

