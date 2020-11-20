30,010 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150,823 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.