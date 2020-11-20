3,428 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 14.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Penumbra by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Penumbra by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $485,371.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,589,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total value of $1,293,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $408,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,661,048. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Bank of America lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.38.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $255.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.15 and its 200-day moving average is $204.21. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

