3,648 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Five Below by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Five Below by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $155.21 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $159.59. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.85.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. Five Below’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

