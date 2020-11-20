$430.93 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $430.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.88 million and the lowest is $427.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $419.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $161.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.99. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after buying an additional 132,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,299,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after buying an additional 715,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

