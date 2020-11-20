4,723 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.0% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $2,024,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 25.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $171.05 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

