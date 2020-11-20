5:01 Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FVAM) Quiet Period Will End on November 23rd

5:01 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FVAM) quiet period will end on Monday, November 23rd. 5:01 Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During 5:01 Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

5:01 Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. 5:01 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

About 5:01 Acquisition

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

