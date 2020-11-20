5,588 Shares in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SINA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SINA by 181.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 280,533 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in SINA during the second quarter worth $9,119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SINA by 135.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 187,112 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SINA during the third quarter worth $4,308,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in SINA during the third quarter worth $3,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SINA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

SINA stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. SINA Co. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.16.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. SINA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SINA Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

