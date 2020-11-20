8,025 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,568,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 52,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

NYSE L opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.76. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

