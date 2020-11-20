8,671 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,022,000 after buying an additional 1,219,498 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $402,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $103.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $106.15.

