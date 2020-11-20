Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $42.40 on Friday. Aalberts has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Separately, ABN Amro upgraded shares of Aalberts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.