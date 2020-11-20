Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the October 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ABEO opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 972,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 111.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

