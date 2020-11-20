AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%.

Shares of ACIU opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

