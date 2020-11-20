Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 34.8% in October

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Accor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. Accor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

