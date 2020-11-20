Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in October

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 933,400 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 1,315,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,334.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACRFF opened at $34.75 on Friday. Accor has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

