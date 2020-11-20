Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACOR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.