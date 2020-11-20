Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMIGY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMIGY stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

