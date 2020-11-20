Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $38.08 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

