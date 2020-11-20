Adyen’s (ADYEN) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €847.00 ($996.47).

