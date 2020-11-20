Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Down 5.8% Following Weak Earnings

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.10. 743,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,149,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54).

Get Aemetis alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $44.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.