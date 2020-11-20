Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Up 45.8% in October

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the October 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Affimed by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 76,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Affimed by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth $4,595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Affimed by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Affimed stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

