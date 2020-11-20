Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Short Interest Down 25.5% in October

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFFY opened at $0.19 on Friday. Affymax has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

