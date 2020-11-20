Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. Afya has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Afya will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.