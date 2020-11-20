AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Up 53.3% in October

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the October 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.4 days.

OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $9.58 on Friday. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

