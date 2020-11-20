AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $9.40 on Friday. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.