AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.59. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 8,903 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University.

