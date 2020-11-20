Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Down 19.9% in October

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 49,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Air Industries Group worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

