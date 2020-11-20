Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 333.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.1% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.87.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.