Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €122.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.58 ($103.04).

Shares of AIR opened at €89.33 ($105.09) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.25. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus SE (AIR.PA)

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

