Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AJINY opened at $21.30 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

